Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.