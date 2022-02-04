Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.