Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Wytheville people should…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It …
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variabl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Rain is expected fo…