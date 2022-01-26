Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.