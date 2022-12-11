 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

