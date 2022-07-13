It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
