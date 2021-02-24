 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics