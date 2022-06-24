For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
