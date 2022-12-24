Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
