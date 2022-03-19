Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
