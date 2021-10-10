This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.