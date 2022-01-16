It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 24 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
