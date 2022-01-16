Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 24 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.