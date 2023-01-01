For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
