May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.