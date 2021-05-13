 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

