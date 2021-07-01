Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.