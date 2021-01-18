 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

