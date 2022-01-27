Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.