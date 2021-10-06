 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

