Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 12 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.