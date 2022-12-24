It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect per…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Gusty winds developing. Foggy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 14F. SSW…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly clou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…