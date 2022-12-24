Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.