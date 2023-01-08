It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 5:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
