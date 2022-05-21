May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.