Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph.