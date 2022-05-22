For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
