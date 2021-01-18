Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Most like…
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It loo…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …