Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.