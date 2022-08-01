Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.