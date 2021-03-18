Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
