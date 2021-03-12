Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.