Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures w…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's fore…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. T…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It shoul…