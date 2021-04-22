Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
