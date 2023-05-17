Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
