Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.