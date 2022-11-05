 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular