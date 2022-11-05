Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
