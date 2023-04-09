Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are sh…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. I…