Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.