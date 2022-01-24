Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.