Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

