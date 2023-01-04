Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.