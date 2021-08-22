This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
