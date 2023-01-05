Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.