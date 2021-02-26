Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.