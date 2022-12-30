Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
