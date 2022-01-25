 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular