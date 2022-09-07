Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.