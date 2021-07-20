Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.