Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.