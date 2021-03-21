 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics