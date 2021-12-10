 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics