 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics