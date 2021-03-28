Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
