Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

